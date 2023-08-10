Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police Lights UMATILLA CO., Ore. -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in Milton-Freewater.Authorities said the woman was found on August 9, 2023 in a home on Highway 332.According to officials, law enforcement received a welfare check and missing persons report sometime in the past from the home.This investigation is ongoing and will be updated as information is released. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Franklin Co. seniors, people with disabilities can apply for property tax exemptions By Emily Goodell Family Benton and Franklin Counties GAL program looking for volunteers By Rylee Fitzgerald News Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pendleton–hermiston Micropolitan Statistical Area Umatilla County, Oregon Milton-freewater, Oregon Umatilla Co. Columbia Heights Umatilla Milton Oregon Route 332 Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Valley News Law Enforcement County Sheriff Oregon Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Umatilla County Milton-freewater Death Investigation Woman Found August 9 2023 Highway 332 Welfare Check Missing Persons Report Ongoing Investigation Information Release Copyright 2023 Rights Reserved Material Publication Broadcast Restrictions Rewriting Prohibition Redistribution Limitations. Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Latest News Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes More News