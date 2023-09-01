Tumbleweed 27th Annual Music Festival begins Friday Morgan Huff, Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save tumbleweeds_1573152548574_39600949_ver1-0.jpg Tumbleweeds sells 881 Cafeteria Burritos in 3 weeks; $2,200 raised for student lunch debt RICHLAND, Wash. -- Tumbleweed's is hosting its 27th Annual Music Festival at Howard Amon Park Friday.There will be five outdoor stages, two indoor stages, two indoor workshop areas and an open mic opportunity. Six local artists will open the concert on the festivals North Stage.Saturday evening will feature a benefit concert with three headliners. Sunday night will feature a benefit ContraDance with a live caller and band. The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 performances of genres like folk, Celtic, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, and country music.The festival is free to anyone. Food vendors and craft vendors will be at the event as well. For more information, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Tax relief for families and businesses affected by wildfires on the way Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Education Pandemic Pause on student loans ends Friday; Here's your Student Loan Repayment Guide Erin Wencl, Anna Trejo Local News New charge on your Benton PUD bill coming in November Anna Trejo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tumbleweed Tumbleweed Film Festival Big Something Richland 27th Annual Music Festival Tumbleweed 27th Annual Music Festival Washington Food Vendors Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular New charge on your Benton PUD bill coming in November Possible cougar sighting near Kennewick high school; keep an eye out! Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Second man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device Latest News Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Second man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device Tumbleweed 27th Annual Music Festival begins Friday Labor Day Weekend...Warmer Temperatures and a Chance of Scattered Showers Tax relief for families and businesses affected by wildfires on the way More News