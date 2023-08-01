KENNEWICK, WA — Trios Health and the American Red Cross are joining forces Aug. 2 to address the critical blood shortage facing the nation. The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Trios Care Center at Southridge, where community members are encouraged to participate by donating blood to help save lives.
The nationwide blood shortage has put immense pressure on the healthcare system, making all blood types desperately needed. According to the Red Cross, donors of all blood types are welcomed, with an emphasis on O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood types.
“Across our nation, we are currently facing a severe blood shortage and are in need of donations from all blood types,” said Jean Lewis, the Laboratory Director at Trios Health.
Gabby Sexton, the Emergency Room Supervisor at the Trios Care Center, emphasized the significance of blood donations, stating that it can make all the difference for patients in critical situations.
“You never know when it's going to be your loved one that's going to be in the situation, and when you are in that situation, you realize how grateful you are to those people that took the time to make that donation hadn't been for this blood,” said Sexton.
She shared a personal experience, where one of their nurse's sons required 40 units of blood after being involved in a serious accident. Carter is the son of a Trios Southridge nurse and a Pasco Firefighter. The outpouring of support from the community for Carter has been heartwarming.
“Carter’s survival would not have occurred If it hadn't been for these blood products. Just in that imminent need here in the emergency room. We will often transfuse several units within a matter of 30 minutes,” said Sexton.
Trios Health typically holds two blood drives per year, but this particular event was scheduled earlier than usual in light of Carter's situation.
Every blood donation has a significant impact on saving lives. Red blood cells must be used within 42 days, and many donations stay within the local community. One blood donation can potentially save up to three lives.
The blood drive will take place on the lower level of the Trios Southridge Care Center, starting at 9 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required, and interested donors can sign up online here. Also remember to bring a photo ID to the event.
If you're interested in donating blood another time, you can find local appointments on the Red Cross website.