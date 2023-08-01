KENNEWICK, WA — Trios Health and the American Red Cross are joining forces Aug. 2 to address the critical blood shortage facing the nation. The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Trios Care Center at Southridge, where community members are encouraged to participate by donating blood to help save lives.

The nationwide blood shortage has put immense pressure on the healthcare system, making all blood types desperately needed. According to the Red Cross, donors of all blood types are welcomed, with an emphasis on O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood types.

Trios Blood Drive