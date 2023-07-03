TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl, Anna Trejo, Chris Whitmer - Apple Valley News Now Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I-182 roll over Semi Truck - July 3, 2023 PASCO, Wash. -- A semi truck is stuck in the median after it rolled over on I-182.It happened Monday afternoon in-between Argent and Road 68 in Pasco.The WSDOT map is showing traffic backed up from Road 100 and U.S. 395. State Patrol is at the scene.This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLEVALLEYNEWSNOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tri-cities, Washington Interstate 182 Pasco, Washington Pasco Wash Semi-trailer Truck Washington State Route 397 Washington United States Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Anna Trejo Author email Follow Anna Trejo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder UPDATE: Wildfire in Kennewick "mostly contained", some people without electricity due to damaged power lines WSP Trooper injured in crash near Richland Kennewick Police looking for suspect who allegedly opened fire on a truck, injuring driver Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 Latest News Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 Man throwing rocks at vehicle on I-5, several vehicles damaged Firefighers have Roza Creek Fire at 75% containment, 486 acres Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 More News