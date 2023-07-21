Algal bloom

Algal bloom

Harmful algal blooms are spikes in algae in waterways that can be spotted by the discoloration of the water it inhabits and its prevalence alo…

YAKIMA, Wash. -- After community member reported algae in the lake, the Washington State Department of Ecology tested the water at Hisey Park. 

The test results showed that the lake exceeded the recreational limit for anatoxin-a, the toxin produced by a harmful algal bloom.