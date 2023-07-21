Harmful algal blooms are spikes in algae in waterways that can be spotted by the discoloration of the water it inhabits and its prevalence along shorelines. They can be toxic to animals and suck the oxygen out of the water, killing fish and other marine life.
YAKIMA, Wash. -- After community member reported algae in the lake, the Washington State Department of Ecology tested the water at Hisey Park.
The test results showed that the lake exceeded the recreational limit for anatoxin-a, the toxin produced by a harmful algal bloom.
Anatoxin-a is a neurotoxin that can cause neurological symptoms.
The Yakima Health District has added warning signs throughout the lake to warn the community of the toxic algae and that the lake is unsafe for people or pets.
The lake will be tested weekly and signage will remain until no visible signs of the harmful algal bloom is present. The test results must show that toxin levels are under recreational limits for two consecutive weeks.
Members of the community should not swim or water ski in the lake and avoid drinking the lake water. If fishing, make sure to clean the fish well and discard guts.
Keep pets and livestock away from the lake.
The symptoms of neurological illness include numbness, tingling, burning sensation, drowsiness, salivation and speech disturbances.
In animals, illness and death can occur within a few minutes to a few hours after exposure. The severity of illness depends on the size of the animal and the amount of toxic bloom consumed.
Animals with anatoxin-a toxicosis will show symptoms like staggering, paralysis, muscle twitching, gasping, convulsions, backward arching of neck in birds and death.
Livestock that drink large amounts of contaminated water or pets that collect the algae on their fur then ingest it by licking are at a higher risk of anatoxin-a exposure.
