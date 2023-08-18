Toxic Algae found at Howard Amon Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbia River shoreline closed; toxic algae found Scooteney Reservoir closed in Franklin Co. due to toxic algae RICHLAND, Wash. -- The Benton-Franklin Health District found toxic algae levels to be above guidelines at the Howard Amon Swim beach. The test results showed increased levels of the neurotoxin Anatoxin-a which is dangerous for everyone but especially small children and animals.Exposure is ingesting the contaminated water. Symptoms can appear within 15-20 minutes after ingestion depending on the amount swallowed and the size of the person or animal affected. Symptoms in animals can appear as:WeaknessStaggeringDifficulty breathingConvulsionsDeathSymptoms in humans can appear as:Numbness of the lipsTingling in fingers and toesDizzinessRecreational use of the water is suggested to be avoided until levels drop. Those who visit should keep children and pets out of the water. Officials will sample and test the water at Howard Amon Swim beach every two consecutive weeks until tests are satisfactory. For more information, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local News UPDATE: Level 1 Evacuations ordered in Naches due to several brush fires Erin Wencl, Emily Goodell News West Richland woman, accused in murder of ex-husband in Florida, appears in Benton Co. Court Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl, Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now News North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toxic Algae Anatoxin-a Neurotoxin Health District Howard Amon Swim Beach Guidelines Contaminated Water Symptoms Small Children Animals Ingestion Weakness Staggering Difficulty Breathing Convulsions Death Numbness Of The Lips Tingling Dizziness Recreational Use Avoidance Water Testing Officials Sampling Satisfactory Information. Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in West Richland on murder charge West Richland woman, accused in murder of ex-husband in Florida, appears in Benton Co. Court Latest News PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday 'Felines and Firefighters' event held at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was a 'huge success' Toxic Algae found at Howard Amon North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Miami Seaquarium More News