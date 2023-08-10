First Alert Weather - A beautiful Thursday is on the way with windy conditions for some of our cities - Jason Jason Valentine Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 10, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Good Thursday! The sun returns today, and will be sticking with our areas for our weekend and beyond. Highs today will be the coolest for the week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80's. We do have breezy conditions for some of our areas today. 20 to 30 MPH for the Ellensburg area. 10 to 20 MPH for Walla Walla. 10 to 15 MPH for Yakima. And Light winds are expected for the Tri-Cities. 7 day forecast shows slowly increasing temps and plenty of sunshine well into our next work week. We could see the return of triple digits for some of our cities by Monday. Have a great Thursday!-JasonCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jason Valentine Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Latest News Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes More News