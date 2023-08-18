First Alert Forecast - A Weather Alert Day due to heavy winds and fire danger for your Friday, with a smoky weekend ahead - Jason Jason Valentine Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 18, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Good Friday and welcome to the weekend! We are finally cooler today, with highs in the 80's to lower 90's. We'll remain in the highs for pretty much the week ahead, as average temps for our cities take grip. We're still in the Red Flag Warning today until 9pm. Fire danger is raised due to 15 to 25 MPH winds, low humidity and dry conditions. Winds will die down overnight. Get ready for a smoky weekend, with an Air Quality alert Benton and Franklin counties until Monday evening. Winds will be lighter, but from the North, bringing in smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Cooler conditions and more sunshine than not for the week ahead. Enjoy your weekend!-JasonCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jason Valentine Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car West Richland woman, accused in murder of ex-husband in Florida, appears in Benton Co. Court Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in West Richland on murder charge Latest News PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday 'Felines and Firefighters' event held at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was a 'huge success' Toxic Algae found at Howard Amon North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Miami Seaquarium More News