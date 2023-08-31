First Alert Forecast - A CHILLY Thursday is ahead with rainy conditions throughout our areas - Jason Jason Valentine Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Good Thursday! A chilly and rainy day is expected today! Highs for our cities will be in the mid 60's to lower 70's. That's 30 degrees cooler than we saw on Monday! That's a big difference in 3 days! Also, rain showers this morning into our afternoon for most of our areas. The Blue Mountain area may miss out, but our other areas should get wet today. Drying up into our weekend. 7 day forecast shows warming temps into our weekend. We'll still be well below our average temps for the week ahead. Looking like more partly cloudy skies starting on Saturday. Stay dry and have a great Thursday!-JasonCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jason Valentine Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Retaliation claims made in termination of Benton County Fire District #1 paramedic-firefighter Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify School Safety Officers introduced in Kennewick elementary schools Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary Latest News Tax relief for families and businesses affected by wildfires on the way Benton-Franklin Health District finds toxic algae for third consecutive week Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify Rains Drying Up Tonight...Warmer Weekend Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary More News