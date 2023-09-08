First Alert Forecast - A beautiful Friday and weekend is on the way! - Jason Jason Valentine Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Good Friday and welcome to the weekend! A beautiful day today to start that weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80's. Light winds will continue into our weekend and our next work week. More sunshine than not is also expected through next week. A bit more cloud coverage is expected Sunday and Monday. Our 7 day forecast is looking at more sunshine and comfortable conditions continuing most likely into our next weekend. Enjoy your weekend! -Jason COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Valentine Weather Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jason Valentine Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Assault investigation prompts Southridge High School lockdown Thursday Kennewick teen named Washington's Youth of the Year, set to compete on national stage It will be more confusing than ever to watch an NFL game this season Carbody Beach once again full of trash, FCSO asks for help in reporting dumping Bateman Island to remain closed until further notice Latest News It's time to get ready for the 15th Annual Wishes and Wine Fundraiser Great Night for Star Gazing...Summer Temperatures This Weekend The Rude Mechanicals to perform for free in Howard Amon Park this weekend King County proposed $19/hour minimum wage Stray Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight - Blues & Walla Walla...Nice Weekend More News