TIETON, Wash. — Tucked away in the "small, but mighty" city of Tieton is a hub of artists and creatives of all ages and a nonprofit working support them, regardless of their age or financial situation.
“I feel like it's just this hidden gem in the middle of nowhere," Tieton Arts & Humanities Artistic Director Rosie Saldana said.
Tieton Arts & Humanities brings artistic and cultural programming from around the world into a city with a population of less than 1,400, with a focus on reducing barriers for children and young adults who want to explore art, but may feel that they can't afford it.
Saldana said that's why they have the creARTe program, where kids can take classes from local artists for free at the Tieton Fueling Station at 519 Maple St. in Tieton.
“We feel like that's a really big part of a child's development is that expressive creativeness to them and they need that outlet," Saldana said. "We do, gratefully, accept donations, but our programs are completely free."
The nonprofit has also launched an effort to ensure kids have a creative outlet at school and at home called the Portal Project, where they ask community members to donate art and school supplies they can then give to kids, artists or teachers in need.
“Supplies are not the cheapest in the world and school teachers do a lot of supplies out of their own pockets, so the more we can give back and help all the artists and the little artists in this community, the better," Saldana said.
They're accepting anything from crayons and paper to professional paints and paintbrushes. Saldana said the only real restriction is that they prefer non-toxic paint that's safe for children to use, but that if someone has professional paints that aren't non-toxic, they will make sure they go to a local artist in need.
Anyone who has something they want to donate can contact Janice Baker with Tieton Arts & Humanities by calling 509-952-6693 or sending an email to janicelv52@gmail.com to set up a time to drop the supplies off at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, located at 608 Wisconsin Ave. in Tieton.
Saldana said they will be distributing some of the supplies they've gathered so far from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the opening reception of the 14th annual 10x10x10xTieton international small works exhibition, featuring about 200 pieces from artists around the world. There's no fee to attend the opening, which is at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse .
Additionally, Tieton Arts & Humanities has a poetry program for adults called LiTFUSE that hosts a free poetry slam on the fourth Wednesday of every month and a paid workshop taught by local poets coming up in September. The organization has also its free annual Día de los Muertos celebration set for the end of October.
