KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive drug treatment program for those in the community who suffer from addiction.
The program involves frequent and random drug tests. weekly court appearances and is tailored to each individual who's in it.
Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes said, "This program really does not only change individuals, it changes an individual's family, it changes the community and we're really excited about that."
Drug Court celebrated two people who graduated from the program with differing experiences. Zachary McGlothlin said it was no easy defeat.
"I said 'That's enough.' You know? and that's, honesty and just basically just tell them everything that's going on. That way that you can get the right help. You know? I mean, this program is only as hard as you make it" McGlothlin said, "I made it pretty hard for myself."
McGlothlin had his family by his side and shared how he never thought he'd be where he is now. Married and starting a family of his own.
After being clean for more than three years, and being in the program for 1,485 days, McGlothin had the opportunity to shred the papers that once had control over his life.
Adult Drug Court is an alternative to criminal prosecution. When the participants meet the requirements to graduate from the program, their old criminal charges are shredded and they get to start a life free of the past.
The second graduate, Zacharia Whittlesey had most of the courtroom there to support him.
His sponsor, best friends, friends from work. He talked about how he had to remove most of his family out of his life to be able to recover in a supportive environment.
Whittlesey has been clean for almost two years. He's battled health issues, family problems and other outside factors that could've affected his sobriety.
Despite the hardships Whittlesey went through, he had no sanctions while in the program.
"He's had a lot of challenges to overcome, I also want to say its rare to say Zacharia had no sanctions." Judge Joe Burrowes expressed, "and I say that with great pride. There's only been a few and you're one of them."
Whittlesey was behind bars for 11 years before beginning Drug Court. A nine point felon.
His case is special because it took a lot of hard work for prosecutors to give him the opportunity to do Drug Court.
"I did do this program not to go to prison because I think that my recovery was better off out here than it was spending another 10 years behind bars." Whittlesey said, "That's what I was facing was 120 months. No plea bargains, no nothing."
Whittlesey said with how many times he's been in the system, and the hardships he faced; If he's able to do this program without getting in trouble, anyone will be able to.
"It's really not that hard. They're not asking us to do anything that we shouldn't be willing to do to stay clean anyways." Whittlesey said, "You know? Everything they ask of us is something we should really be on a goal to do without them making us do it."
After an emotional message Whittlesey said to others that are currently in Drug Court or those who may be looking into it, Judge Joe Burrowes showed some of his emotions.
"You are the reason I do this job." Judge Joe Burrowes expressed, "You are the person that really embraces Drug Court, embraces change, and why I have faith in this program."
Whittlesey never wants to go back to his past, refusing to even look at his criminal history that got shredded.
After his first felony in 1995, Whittlesey is now a free man and hopefully becoming a mentor for the Drug Court program.
