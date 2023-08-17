‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window

SEASIDE, Ore. — Tragedy struck a Yakima family on vacation in Seaside on Tuesday when the two youngest children fell out of the window of their third-floor hotel room.
The children's grandmother, Charlena Houck, said 3-year-old Freya ended up with a broken leg that required surgery and a few broken teeth, along with scrapes and bruises.
"She's in a lot of pain and the cast goes from the top of her leg all the way down to her ankle," Houck said, adding that Freya has since been released from the hospital.
However, Houck's 5-year-old grandson Oliver remains hospitalized at OHSU in Portland, the hospital where he and Freya were airlifted to after the fall. Houck said Oliver ended up with a brain bleed, fractures to his skull, collarbone, and shoulder, as well as a collapsed lung.
"He's been in and out of consciousness, and he's been telling us, 'Daddy, I love you, and I want to go home,'" Houck said.
Houck said the trip from Yakima to Seaside was a splurge for the family of six, who were looking forward to the road trip. She said the family hit unexpected traffic and weren't able to go to the beach when they got in Monday night, but three of the kids were so excited, they jumped onto the bed once they got to the hotel room.
According to Houck, the younger kids wanted to see the view out the window and her son — the kids' father — moved a bench in front of the window so they could see out.
"Of course, they already had those air conditioner units sitting there, but he didn't want them to climb up on those to look out because they're little; they're only three and five," Houck said.
Houck said her son went down to the beach while the kids and their mom got ready to go out, but the rest of the family never made it down to the beach.
According to Houck, the kids started to use the bench to climb onto the air conditioning unit and when their mom saw what they were doing, she started toward them to get them down, but it was too late.
"The window was open and they leaned on the screen," Houck said. "She actually saw her children fall all the way to the ground and just thought they were dead. Her initial thought was, 'Oh my God.'"
Houck said the family has been getting lots of prayers and well-wishes from the community, but they're looking at a long road ahead of them. She said they don't know yet what issues Oliver may have in the long run or what kind of follow-up medical care he'll need when he's eventually released from the hospital.
"This is something you never anticipate in your life, especially happening to young children," Houck said. "It's truly heartbreaking for us and we're doing everything we can to focus on their recovery."
Houck has set up a GoFundMe account to assist the family with covering expenses while they're away from work to care for their children, as well as to help with any medical care the children may need moving forward.
According to Houck, there are also several businesses in Selah that will have donation stations set up starting Friday for anyone in the community who wants to help. She said while the family now lives in Yakima, her son grew up in Selah and she still lives there.
Houck said those donation stations will be located at King's Row, King's Scoop and Magic's Pizza.
