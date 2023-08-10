X to auction off old Twitter items, from desk chairs to painting of Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar Selfie

A partially removed sign at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on July 26. Twitter has officially rebranded as X — so owner Elon Musk is holding a giant garage sale to purge the company’s HQ of remnants of the past.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Twitter has officially rebranded as X — so owner Elon Musk is holding a giant garage sale to purge the company’s HQ of remnants of the past.

Items up for auction range from a standard desk chair to a large bird cage welded with a Twitter logo bird and everything in between.

CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this report.