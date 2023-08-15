X appears to slow load times for links to several news outlets and rival platforms

Twitter X icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on August 6.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Link loading times to some Twitter competitors and news media sites posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, appeared to be delayed or throttled for much of Tuesday.

Links posted to X that directed to sites including the New York Times, Reuters, Facebook, Substack and X competitors Bluesky and Threads took around 5 seconds to load — a notable slowdown from the typically nearly instantaneous loading times, according to observations by CNN reporters. Many other sites, such as NBA.com, CNN, retailer Target and other sites did not appear to be affected by the issue.