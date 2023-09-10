What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 reveal

Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 15 lineup Tuesday. In this image, Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in California, in 2022.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

(CNN) — Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 15 lineup Tuesday at the company’s annual September keynote event, and it could introduce the biggest change to the phone’s design in 11 years.

The press event, which Apple teased with a “wonderlust” tagline, will take place at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will be livestreamed on its website, starting at 10 a.m. local time.