What is USB-C? Here’s why Apple’s charger switch is such a big deal

The new iPhone 15 models is that they will now use a USB-C charging cord, ending an 11-year run with Apple's proprietary lightning charging cable.

 Samantha Kelly/CNN

(CNN) — Apple retired its Lightning charger on Tuesday exactly 11 years to the day it was first announced.

The effort marks a milestone moment for the company by finally adopting USB-C, a universal charging system. That’s noteworthy not only because Apple has been resistant to do so for years but because it’s about to make charging that much easier for its customers.