New York (CNN) — One French company is using visual effects editing to promote the Women’s World Cup, putting out a now-viral video showing the French men’s soccer team playing at their best — until it is revealed that the footage is actually of the French women’s team.

Using some of France’s biggest sportsmen like Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, telecom company Orange shows viewers a sizzle reel of the athletes playing for the first half of the two-minute video before showing that the footage is entirely doctored. What first looks like Griezmann evading a defender dribbling down the field is actually a graphic overlay of Sakina Karchaoui, a professional player on the French women’s national team. The second half of the ad shows the original footage — with France’s top female soccer players owning the field.

CNN’s Issy Ronald, Antonio Jarne and Krystina Shveda contributed to this report.