US watchdog teases crackdown on data brokers that sell Americans’ personal information

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may crack down on data brokers.

 Grace Cary/Moment RF/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — The US government plans to rein in the vast data broker industry with new, privacy-focused regulations that aim to safeguard millions of Americans’ personal information from data breaches, violent criminals and even artificial intelligence chatbots.

The coming proposal by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would extend existing regulations that govern credit reports, arrest records and other data to what the agency describes as the “surveillance industry,” or the sprawling economy of businesses that traffic in increasingly digitized personal information.