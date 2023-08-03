Threads user count falls to new lows, highlighting retention challenges

 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Washington, DC (CNN) — Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, is struggling to retain users roughly a month after its highly publicized launch, according to fresh industry estimates showing that app engagement has fallen to new lows.

The data from market research firms Similarweb and Sensor Tower highlight the challenges facing Meta as it seeks to exploit the opening created by the chaos surrounding Twitter’s management.