The origin of Elon Musk’s feud with Bill Gates, according to Musk’s new biography

Elon Musk (left) met with Bill Gates last year to discuss philanthropy. It didn't end well.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — Bill Gates went to see Elon Musk in 2022, hoping to convince the fellow billionaire to give away more of his money – the way the Microsoft founder had.

The meeting went sideways, according to Walter Isaacson’s new biography, “Elon Musk,” which hits stores Tuesday. CNN obtained an early copy of the book, which reveals some of the rarified world of America’s billionaire class, including details of the unusual relationship between Musk and Gates. Musk is the current wealthiest man in the world and Gates had topped the list before he began steadily giving it away in his philanthropic efforts.