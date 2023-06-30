Dortmund, Germany (CNN) — Dozens of Europe’s top business leaders have pushed back on the European Union’s proposed legislation on artificial intelligence, warning that it could hurt the bloc’s competitiveness and spur an exodus of investment.

In an open letter sent to EU lawmakers Friday, C-suite executives from companies including Siemens (SIEGY), Carrefour (CRERF), Renault (RNLSY) and Airbus (EADSF) raised “serious concerns” about the EU AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI rules.