(CNN) — Samsung is doubling down on its foldable smartphones with a range of new features, but it’s not updating what’s arguably been the single biggest deterrent for customers: the high price tag.

At its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday, held in Samsung’s home country of South Korea for the first time, the company announced updates to its tablets, smartwatches and foldable devices. All of the devices, however, feature relatively incremental upgrades, with the usual improvements to processor and screen technologies and a few new bells and whistles.