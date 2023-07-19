Microsoft and Activision extend their deal deadline

Members of the Houston Outlaws team play Overwatch during the Activision Blizzard Inc. Overwatch League 'Battle For Texas' tournament at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, on May 6, 2022.

 Sergio Flores/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Microsoft and Activision have mutually agreed to extend their merger deadline by three months in the face of ongoing negotiations with the UK government that could allow the $69 billion acquisition to close, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The announcement highlights the commitment by both companies to complete the deal after back-to-back court defeats for US regulators who had challenged the merger.