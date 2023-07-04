Meta takes aim at Twitter with new Threads app

Threads, a new app from Meta, is due to launch Thursday, according to an App Store listing.

 Lucas Aguayo/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

London (CNN) — The rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has just kicked up a notch.

Zuckerberg’s Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has teased a new app that is set to take on Twitter by offering a rival space for real-time conversations online.