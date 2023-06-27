Meta is giving parents more visibility into who their teens are messaging on social media

 Maskot/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Meta is adding new safeguards and monitoring tools for teens across its social platforms: parental controls on Messenger, suggestions for teens to step away from Facebook after 20 minutes, and nudges urging young night-owl Instagrammers to stop scrolling.

The features announced Tuesday come as Meta (META) and other social media platforms face heightened pressure from lawmakers over the impact that their platforms have on younger users, who can be just 13 when they sign up for Meta (META)’s apps.