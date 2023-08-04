(CNN) — Google unveiled new privacy updates this week that lets US users have a wee bit more control over the search results that pop up about themselves online.

The tech giant said that it was rolling out a new dashboard that will let you know if web results with your contact information are showing up on its search engine. “Then, you can quickly request the removal of those results from Google — right in the tool,” Danielle Romain, the vice president of Trust at Google, said in a blog post Thursday.