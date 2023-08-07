Google launched Gmail 15 years ago, as a free web-based email service (at first invite-only) that has grown into the world’s most-used. Here’s a look at 10 innovations Gmail has led since its April 1, 2004, launch.

LICreate/iStock

New York (CNN) — Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

Accounts won’t be deleted until December 1, but Google (GOOG) will start sending warnings to affected users. The company will send multiple warning notifications to impacted Google (GOOG) accounts (and to backup emails if the user provided one), and users will have an eight-month window before deletion.