Washington (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI for possible violations of consumer protection law, seeking extensive records from the maker of ChatGPT about its handling of personal data, its potential to give users inaccurate information and its “risks of harm to consumers, including reputational harm.”

The probe threatens to complicate OpenAI’s relationship with policymakers, many of whom have been wowed by the company’s technology and its CEO, Sam Altman. It also could focus further attention on OpenAI’s role in a sprawling debate about the threat that generative artificial intelligence may pose to jobs, national security and democracy.