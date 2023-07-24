2022: Elon Musk

In 2022, Twitter sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company after Musk said he was backing off his agreement to buy the company. (He would eventually become Twitter’s owner in October of 2022.)

 Evan Agostini

New York (CNN) — In a radical rebranding, Twitter owner Elon Musk has begun the process of replacing Twitter’s iconic bird logo with X.

Musk made the shock announcement of his plans early Sunday. By Monday morning US time, he tweeted that X.com now points to Twitter.com.

Pauline Lockwood

,

Heather Chen

, Catherine Thorbecke and

Clare Duffy

also contributed to this story