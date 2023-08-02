Hong Kong (CNN) — China is proposing new measures to curb the amount of time that kids and teens can spend on their phones, as the country takes aim at internet addiction and tries to cultivate “good morality” and “socialist values” among minors.

A proposal released by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top internet regulator, on Wednesday would require all mobile devices, apps and app stores to have a built in “minor mode” that would restrict daily screen time to a maximum of two hours a day, depending on the age group.

CNN’s Wayne Chang, Xiaofei Xu, Berry Wang and Mengchen Zhang contributed to this report.