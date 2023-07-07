Taipei/London (CNN) — China’s top financial regulators have fined Ant Group — the fintech firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma — about 7.1 billion yuan ($994 million) for breaking rules related to consumer protection and corporate governance.

Ant Group had also broken rules relating to “business activities in banking and insurance, payments, anti-money laundering, and funds sales,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the People’s Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration said in a joint statement.