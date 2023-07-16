Call of Duty to remain on Playstation following Activision Blizzard Microsoft merger

Attendees use Sony Corp. PlayStation 4 (PS4) game consoles to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game at the Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, Japan, on September 12, 2019.

 Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Microsoft (MSFT) has signed an agreement with Sony (SNE) to ensure “Call of Duty” remains available on PlayStation after Microsoft (MSFT) closes its $69 billion Activision Blizzard (ATVI) merger, the tech giant said Sunday.

The agreement could resolve long-standing complaints by Sony that the merger — which aims to make Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the world — threatens competition. Sony didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.