Amazon sales surged 11% in the second quarter By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Aug 3, 2023 New York (CNN) — Amazon's sales boomed in the second quarter, growing 11% to $134.4 billion.It's an increase from $121.2 billion in second quarter of 2022.This is a developing story. It will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.