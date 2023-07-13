SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Thursday, long-time Sureno Gang member Randy Coy James Holmes, age 25, of Spokane Washington was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Federal Law Enforcement Officer.
The charges came from Holmes' attempted robbery of the law enforcement officer in November 2021.
Court documents said Holmes' or his alias, "Whispers" was looking to get a firearm for future armed robberies. Holmes' contacted an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) agent who intended to sell an inoperable firearm and then arrest Holmes'.
When ATF executed the plan on November 5th, 2021, Holmes' arrived at the Motel 6 to exchange about one ounce of methamphetamine in exchange for the firearm.
During the transaction, the undercover ATF agent told Holmes' that they should continue the transaction in a nearby parking lot to move away from Holmes' co-defendants.
Holmes' told the ATF agent he would "tell the homies" and briefly exited the vehicle only to re-enter and pulled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun them. Holmes' demanded the firearm from the agent and said “give it to me now… I’m gonna shoot you in the f’ing head ese … I ain’t f’ing playing with you.” according to court documents.
The undercover ATF agent put his hands above his head and told Holmes the firearm was in the back of the car. Holmes then fully exited the vehicle to retrieve the firearm.
After Holmes exited the vehicle, the agent also exited and directed Holmes to drop the gun but Holmes then shot the agent several times, causing serious and permanent bodily injury. The agent returned shots, striking Holmes.
ATF surveillance agents quickly arrived at the scene to preform life-saving aid to the agent and Holmes' before they were both transported to the hospital.
According to information disclosed during the sentencing, Holmes' attempted to shift blame for the offense to multiple other individuals for his actions. Judge Rice wasn't persuaded and sentenced Holmes to more than two decades in federal prison.
“This tragic case demonstrates the danger and violence that too frequently occurs when convicted felons possess firearms and engage in illegal drug trafficking,” stated U.S. Attorney Waldref. “I am grateful for the exceptional courage and bravery of law enforcement officers, who put their personal safety at risk to protect our community, and I commend the ATF agents involved for their exceptional professionalism in rendering life-saving aid to Mr. Holmes before he could be treated at a hospital. Our community is stronger as a result of these agents’ tremendous service. My heart goes out to the the undercover ATF agent and his family. They have made tremendous sacrifices to ensure the safety of the community. I commend him for his service and thank all of the brave men and women who led the investigation and prosecution in this case.”
