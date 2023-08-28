PASCO, Wash. - A coalition of unions, spearheaded by Teamsters Local Union No. 839 united Monday night to demonstrate solidarity with Pasco City Councilman Irving Brown Senior following an alleged incident of racism over the weekend.
Councilman Brown is running for re-election for District 3. He took over the seat after Nikki Torres resigned to make a run for the state senate. He said serving the City of Pasco has been rewarding, but it hasn't come easy.
"He faced some backlash from some of the people in the community because it was opposed the Latino community Latino seat and they shouldn't be given to an African American man," explained Russell Shjerven. "So, we had to deal with that upfront." Shjerven is the secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local No. 839.
While out checking his campaign signs over the weekend, Councilman Brown said he found one on Road 68 that had not only been vandalized, it was defaced with a derogatory racial slur. He told Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo it shook him up.
"I just looked at it and after fixing the sign that was terribly damaged, I went home to just process — I tried to process how to articulate this without anger or retaliation," he said.
Councilman Brown said this isn't the first time he's faced this in the community of Pasco. When he took over the seat for Torres, he found out someone didn't want him on the council. It wasn't because he wasn't qualified — it was the color of his skin.
"There was a anonymous letter sent to disregard me from being a city council member. It was. It was sent to the city. It was brought up to my attention that this letter was received by the City of Pasco and they were so gracious and asked how would I like to handle this."
Shjerven said when he learned what had happened to Councilman Brown, he wanted to send a clear message to the community: Racism doesn't belong in the City of Pasco. "So, I figured all of our allies should come together and support him in this because nobody should be subjected to that ever, but especially in 2023. It's just — it's just ridiculous. It's unheard of and it's horrible."
Councilman Brown said while its hurtful what happened, it only gives him fuel to keep moving forward in his dedication to the betterment of the community.
Other members of city council have reached out in support, commenting on Brown's post on social media about the vandalism and hate speech. His opponent, Leo Perales, also commented on what happened, releasing his own message on social media:
"We should condemn any form of racism, discrimination and prejudice," Perales wrote. "I condemn the actions and behaviors that were recently expressed to Irving Browns [sic] sign but more so to him as a member of our community. We are better than this as a community. I ask that we shouldn’t dwell on our differences but focus more on our commonalities as Pasconians. We should strive to be the welcoming community that we are and live out the values that we hold dear here in Pasco such as respect and community."
