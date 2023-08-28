PASCO, Wash. - A coalition of unions, spearheaded by Teamsters Local Union No. 839 united Monday night to demonstrate solidarity with Pasco City Councilman Irving Brown Senior following an alleged incident of racism over the weekend.

Councilman Brown is running for re-election for District 3. He took over the seat after Nikki Torres resigned to make a run for the state senate. He said serving the City of Pasco has been rewarding, but it hasn't come easy.