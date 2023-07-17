SOAP LAKE, Wash. -- A Soap Lake man plead guilty to Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography. Sentencing is scheduled for October 11, 2023.
Michael Gene Rice, 48, plead guilty after court documents showed him making an 11 year old record the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct on Rice's phone.
Rice has already been convicted in the past for Rape of a Child in the first degree in 2002. The victim was also 11 years old.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, the minor disclosed the incident to law enforcement and an investigation pursued.
After a search warrant for Rice's iCloud account data was granted, child pornography was discovered that was consistent with the minor's statements.
Authorities said, Rice is pending a separate case in Grant County for Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
“As a parent, I am chilled by Mr. Rice’s exploitative conduct of a young child,” said United States Attorney Waldref. “My office will continue to take child exploitation seriously, whether online or in-person. Children everywhere deserve to live in a world free from predators.”
United States Attorney Waldref continued, “This case, like so many of the cases we prosecute in federal court, involved a joint effort by federal, state and local law enforcement. We are particularly grateful for the Grant County Prosecuting Office’s partnership on this case. When law enforcement is able to partner together – as we did here – we are able to do much to strengthen our communities and keep our citizens, including young children, safe.”
This case is being led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
