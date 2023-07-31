BUMPING LAKE, Wash. — In the same way that Yakima County sheriff's deputies can pull over drivers suspected of breaking traffic laws, deputies in the marine patrol division can pull over boaters, kayakers, paddleboarders or anyone else on the water suspected of not following water safety rules.
YCSO Boating Supervisor Sgt. Wes Rasmussen said the most frequent problem they see is people not having or wearing their life jackets when they're required to by law. He said not only can people without life jackets get into trouble on the water, but the resources dispatched to save them could end up leaving someone else without help nearby.
"Safety is our number one concern, so that’s just something that really affects everybody out on the water," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said the sheriff's office doesn't have someone dedicated solely to marine patrol, but it's something the deputies do on overtime and in popular water recreation areas like Rimrock Lake.
On Monday, Rasmussen and two other deputies patrolled Bumping Lake using a boat and two jet skis, which allowed them to get close to several people out on the water. Instead of pulling off to the side like they would on a road, the people they contact often slow down and allow deputies to come to them.
Rasmussen said while the boat does have lights and sirens, it's not something they have to use often. He said most of the people they contact out on the water to check for life jackets are friendly and often happy to see them.
"Most people see us coming and they figure we want to come over and talk to them and we rarely have problems with people," Rasmussen said.
However, Rasmussen said there are cases in which someone who doesn't have a life jacket might face a civil infraction.
"It's about $130, which is just similar to a traffic violation," Rasmussen said. "We don't give them out terribly often. Our number one goal is just to ensure that people are out here being safe."
Rasmussen said children are required to wear their life jackets any time they're out on the water in a boat less than 19 feet in length. He said adults operating jet skis are also required to wear life jackets.
According to Rasmussen, everyone else, including boaters, paddleboarders and kayakers, are required to have a life jacket with them, but don't necessarily have to wear it.
"A lot of people aren't aware of that because they may not even be going out into the deep water," Rasmussen said. "We just try to educate them and let them know."
Rasmussen said aside from not having life jackets, other problems they see include jet skis coming too close to the shore or boats not having all the safety equipment they need on board. He said occasionally, they'll contact someone who is operating a boat under the influence, but it doesn't happen too often.
Anyone who doesn't have a life jacket can contact their local fire department to see if they have a program allowing community members to borrow life jackets for free. In Yakima County, at least the Selah and Yakima fire department have life jacket loaner programs.
Washington State Parks also operates a life jacket loaner program and has an online map where people can find the nearest life jacket loaner stand.
