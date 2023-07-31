BUMPING LAKE, Wash. — In the same way that Yakima County sheriff's deputies can pull over drivers suspected of breaking traffic laws, deputies in the marine patrol division can pull over boaters, kayakers, paddleboarders or anyone else on the water suspected of not following water safety rules. 

YCSO Boating Supervisor Sgt. Wes Rasmussen said the most frequent problem they see is people not having or wearing their life jackets when they're required to by law. He said not only can people without life jackets get into trouble on the water, but the resources dispatched to save them could end up leaving someone else without help nearby. 