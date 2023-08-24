Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PASCO, Wash. -- A shoe-less man ran from Pasco Police Officers on foot after crashing into a tree.It happened just before noon Thursday when Pasco Police Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle sped off.The man lost control on West Court Street and crashed into a tree behind the Wendy's restaurant before taking off on foot.Police said they were able to catch him shortly after with the help of witnesses.No one else was hurt in the crash. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Back 2 School Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses By Rylee Fitzgerald News PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers By Rylee Fitzgerald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Footwear Protective Gear Shoe Pascoe Crashing Pasco Pasco, Washington Crawford Pasco Pasco Police Wendy's Restaurant Washington Wendy The Wendy's Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree SpaceX, NASA delay astronaut launch for ‘additional analysis’ Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses Latest News DNR cost-share program helps small forest landowners reduce wildfire risk Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday More Smoke and Haze...Rain on the Way...Hot Weekend More News