'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder

YAKAMA RESERVATION — It’s been four years, eight months and 27 days since Rosenda Strong caught a ride with a friend to Legends Casino and never came back and almost four years since her body was discovered in a freezer dumped in Toppenish.
“She was my best friend that I still continue to miss every day," Strong's sister Cissy Strong Reyes said. "She was always there for and they all took that from me."
Reyes has spent years speaking out, marching and rallying for justice for her sister, but now her family finally has answers as to who killed her thanks to a series of federal indictments that came down in June in connection with her sister's case.
"The hardest part is knowing that my sister called all of them her friends," Reyes said. "Just to know that they did this crime and violence towards my sister when she considered them her friends, that's very traumatizing."
Federal prosecutors have charged at least six men in connection with the deaths of Strong and Jedidah Moreno on the Yakama Reservation, cases that were previously thought to be unconnected. However, according to court documents, investigators now believe Moreno killed Strong and was then kidnapped and murdered by the men she enlisted to help hide Strong's body.
Apple Valley News Now's Emily Goodell obtained the court documents in this case and spoke with Reyes outside the federal courthouse Monday just minutes after she watched two of the men charged in connection with her sister's case be arraigned on those charges.
Murder of Rosenda Strong, conspiracy to hide her body
Rosenda Strong was reported missing near the end of September 2018 after leaving to visit Legend's Casino with a friend and never came back home. Her body was found nearly nine months later in a freezer abandoned in an unofficial dumping ground off of U.S. Highway 97 in Toppenish.
Court documents show Strong was with Moreno and several others at a house on Donald Wapato Road in Wapato on Oct. 5, 2018 when the two of them got into an argument that ended with Moreno fatally shooting Strong. Several men were at or near the home at the time and Moreno requested their help to hide Strong's body.
According to court documents, Andrew Zack and Jamaal Pimms were the ones who put Strong's body into the freezer. From there, Michael Moody — with some assistance — transported Strong's remains inside the freezer using Zack's truck. Then Zack, Moody and another man named Wilson Hunt, dumped the freezer containing Strong’s remains off of the highway.
Jedidah Moreno kidnapped, killed by men who helped her hide Strong's body
The day after killing Strong, Moreno reportedly shot Zack — one of the men who helped her hide Strong's body — while in a detached garage on Branch Road. When she left the building, they locked the door behind her and Uriel Badillo was alerted that Zack needed help.
Court documents show Badillo picked Moreno up, took her back to the home where she'd killed Strong the day before, then forcibly brought her to the Branch Road location where the other men were still gathered.
"[Badillo] and others both known and unknown to the Grand Jury physically restrained Jedidah Iesha Moreno with a cargo strap and duct tape and forced her into the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala," court documents said. "[Badillo], using a .45 caliber pistol, then fired several bullets into the trunk of the Chevrolet Impala inside which Jedidah Iesha Moreno was lying, bound, on her side, hitting her multiple times."
From there, two juveniles reportedly drove the Impala with Moreno inside to another location on the Yakama Reservation to dump her body, but not before one of them fired multiple rounds into her body.
Concealment of evidence in Moreno's killing
The following day, Joshawa Estrada learned about what had happened with Moreno's murder, searched for her body and located it where it had been dumped by the two juveniles. Court documents show he and others transported Moreno's body to a more secluded location south of Pom Pom Road in White Swan.
"At that time, a juvenile known to the Grand Jury fired multiple .22 caliber rounds into Jedidah Iesha Moreno’s body," court documents said.
Sometime after Moreno's murder but before Oct. 31, 2018, Estrada and one of the juveniles reported tried to hide the Impala by submerging it in a pond somewhere in the Eastern District of Washington.
Moreno's body was discovered by a citizen on Nov. 28, 2018 and Yakima County sheriff's deputies discovered and removed the Impala from the pond on Jan. 6, 2019. However, it took almost nine months before someone discovered Strong's body on July 4, 2019.
Six men charged in connection with Strong and Moreno's deaths, but 7th defendant remains unnamed
Court documents show the defendants had varying degrees of involvement in both cases, but all of them have been charged with accessory after the fact dor knowingly concealing Strong's murder and with kidnapping resulting in death for Moreno's killing.
Estrada, Hunt, Moody, Pimms and Zack are being held in the Yakima County jail as part of a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, while Badillo is in the Benton County jail on a similar hold. In the federal court system, the defendants are numbered 1 through 7, but the second defendant's name is redacted.
It's unclear at this point who the individual is, what level of involvement they may have had in either case or whether any of the juveniles referenced in the court documents may face charges for their involvement.
Reyes wants her sister's case to give other MMIWP families hope
After years of working as an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous women and people and their families, Reyes has seen others struggling with the same lack of answers from law enforcement and the pain that comes with having a loved one be taken from you.
"My sister was loved; she was funny, she was a mother of four and she was my best friend," Reyes said. "I'll continue to remember her. I will continue to share space with other families and amplify their voices. I will continue to be an advocate."
The indictments in Strong's case, along with the federal charges recently filed in the case of Destiny Lloyd, have brought accountability for the suspects in two MMIWP cases that have often left investigators with more questions than answers.
However, there are still more than 30 indigenous people missing from the Yakama Reservation and more whose murder cases have remained unsolved. Reyes said the fight to bring justice for those victims and their families is far from over, but she wants them to look at her sister's story as a sign of hope and give them strength to keep speaking their loved ones' names.
"We can make them visible and keep them visible to let law enforcement FBI know that we have missing people and they need to be looked for and they deserve justice like my sister's getting and not to give up hope," Reyes said. "I hope I inspire families to keep their voice out there because your voice matters and it is powerful."
