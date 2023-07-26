SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is offering loaner life jackets for people who want to stay safe while out on the water, but may not have their own.
The department received a donation earlier this year for lifejackets, but someone borrowed them and never returned them.
However, an anonymous donor provided them with replacement life jackets soon after to ensure the program would be able to continue.
Selah Fire Lt. Ron Cline said he advises people to wear a life jacket any time they're out in the water and that it's something he practices with his own family.
"It's a lot of fun to be on the river, but you have to use your smarts to survive," Cline said.
Cline said he would also discourage people from drinking alcohol while in or near large bodies of water because it can be dangerous.
"Usually when people are on the river, they're floating the river and if they're young adults or adults period, they mix a lot of alcohol with water and then they do stupid things," Cline said. "I've done CPR and way too many people who have mixed those two together."
Cline said if someone decides to do it anyway, they should at least make sure someone around them stays sober to keep an eye out and prevent them from making poor decisions. He said regardless, everyone involved should be wearing a life jacket.
For those who don't have their own life jacket or may not be able to afford to purchase one, they can pick one up to use for their next weekend trip at the Selah fire station located at 1830 Harrison Rd.
"We want the people to use them, take them and return them," Cline said.
People can use them for the weekend and then return them when they’re done.
You can find those lifejackets at their fire station on harrison road.
If you’re not in selah - you can check with your local fire dpeartment for life jacket loaner programs near you.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.