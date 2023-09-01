RICHLAND, Wash. -- A Richland man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device.

Connor Goodamn, pleaded guilty to on March 16, 2023, to Conspiracy to Make an Unregistered Destructive Device. U.S. District Judge Mark K. Dimke considered the seriousness and dangerousness of Goodman and his co-defendant's, Daniel Anderson, actions when deciding the appropriate sentence.