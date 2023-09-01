New 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals judge sworn in
RICHLAND, Wash. -- A Richland man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device.
Connor Goodamn, pleaded guilty to on March 16, 2023, to Conspiracy to Make an Unregistered Destructive Device. U.S. District Judge Mark K. Dimke considered the seriousness and dangerousness of Goodman and his co-defendant's, Daniel Anderson, actions when deciding the appropriate sentence.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, several months of investigation showed co-defendant Anderson solicited explosive material. Goodman purchased fireworks which were provided to Anderson for the construction of an explosive device.
In December 2021, the FBI and other law enforcement executed a search warrant at Anderson and Goodman's homes. Special agents found a small fully constructed destructive device in Anderson's home.
Multiple firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun were found in Goodman's home.
On March 23, 2023, Anderson plead guilty to Conspiracy to Make an Unregistered Destructive Device. On August 17, 2023, Anderson was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, followed by three years of court supervision.
“As the U.S. Attorney, I will not tolerate any efforts to threaten or target public servants dedicated to protecting and supporting our community. Mr. Goodman bought materials for the explicit purpose of constructing an explosive device that presented a very real danger. I commend the FBI and their law enforcement partners, who identified this conspiracy and who serve diligently to keep our country and communities safe and strong.”
“Mr. Goodman and his co-conspirator took active steps to further their ideology through violence” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Fortunately, our Joint Terrorism Task Force was able to disrupt their activities before they could injure or kill anyone with their destructive device. I thank the investigators and partners who work tirelessly on the JTTF, the Eastern District of Washington US Attorney’s Office, and urge the public to remain vigilant for those who would use violence to advance an agenda.”
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force (“INJTTF”).
