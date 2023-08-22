KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo (BFFR) had its opening day Tuesday and will run until August 26.
The BFFR is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2023 fair.
During the fair, there is several vendors, carnival rides, entertainers and exhibits suited for adults and children.
There will be live music from T.I., Bush, Justin Moore, Banda Machos, and James Otto.
BFFR is more than rides and food, the rodeo is an event that showcases traditional cowboy skills and competitions such as bull riding, team roping, horse rising and barrel racing.
"You can find kids showing livestock. They're also showing baking items and sewing projects. Now at the horse heaven roundup, five nights of PRCA rodeo action." Rodeo queen Taylor Wolfe said, "We're ranked number 20 in the PRCA, so you're gonna see the best cowboys and cowgirls around."
Some entertainers are sometimes not expected, like a unicorn unicyclist.
"I travel and do different fairs and festivals all over the world. So I like seeing new people and you know, people I've seen in the past, and I just like making people smile and laugh and it's great." Unicorn unicyclist Jamey Mossengren said, "You see little kids laughing and grandparents and teenagers and everyone's just here to have a good time."
Attendees can also find competitions for youth, such as livestock shows and talent shows. These types of activities provide opportunities for young people to showcase their skills and talents.
Miss America Rodeo Kennadee Riggs said, "The rodeo world as a whole has so many things that the world and society are hungry for. And so if you are craving a family oriented environment, even if you come home, leave with a friend, because that's exactly the running role is all about."
The events promote community spirit and pride, bringing people together for a shared experience and to celebrate local traditions.
