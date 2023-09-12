RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department invited Apple Valley News Now to the station, announcing the departure of its Chief of Police, Brigit Clary. Chief Clary has been with the department since 2017.
She quickly rose up through the ranks, from Sergeant, to Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief and then Chief of Police. She assumed the role in 2021, and in those two years, has made great strides for the future of the department.
Two highlights she mentioned to Apple Valley News Now were the DUI Emphasis Patrol she was a part of, along with being a Major Crimes Detective.
Richland Police Department Deputy Chief David Neher says, as far as Chief Brigit Clary’s retirement goes, it’s going to be felt within the agency and the community.
“Obviously a retirement of that magnitude and her character. It's big shoes to fill, but we're positive. The show must go on and policing will continue. We're going to continue with her legacy,” said Deputy Chief Neher. He said Chief Clary has spearheaded forward-progress in the agency, worked on the short and long-term vision, and has created a positive morale and work environment.
“She's a great leader. She's a phenomenal mentor, and she means a lot not to the folks just here at the Richland Police Department, but truly the community as a whole,” said Dep. Chief Neher.
Chief Clary said, if there’s something about law enforcement that she can be sure of, it’s change, and the job has changed a lot in her more-than-25 years in her career.
“But one thing that I really love about law enforcement is that we do change. We find out what works along the way, and if it's not working so well, we change,” Chief Clary said.
One of the many things Chief Clary worked on, was the rebranding of the RPD badge and patch.
It was a collaboration that went beyond just the command staff, but got everyone involved.
“So, it’s really theirs. I wanted it to be a new badge and patch that truly belongs to Richland and the people here, and would carry on past me,” said Chief Clary.
She said she recently decided to retire, after much consideration. She told Apple Valley News Now she turned 53 a few months ago, the age law enforcement officers are eligible to retire at. After more than 25 years of service, she decided it was time to adjourn.
Chief Clary officially steps out of the position Jan. 1, 2024, but she doesn’t plan on going anywhere.
“The Tri-Cities is my home. The Richland Police Department is my home,” Chief Clary said.
Chief Clary said she's looking forward to spending more time with her family, because she has grandchildren on the way. She also said she is going to focus on some hobbies she hasn’t had much time for, like taking care of her horses.
“I couldn't have asked for more of my career than to have this opportunity and to do it here in Richland. Richland has some of the best, most dedicated hardworking people just like compassion for the community that I see every day. It's just really humbling to be a part of that and I'm so grateful to have had the chance to lead the officers here at the Richland Police Department,” said Chief Clary.
Once Chief Clary has retired, Deputy Chief Neher will become the interim Chief of Police for the Richland Police Department. David Neher joined the RPD two years ago, from California. At the start of the year, the city of Richland will begin a nationwide recruitment search for the next RPD Chief of Police.