RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department invited Apple Valley News Now to the station, announcing the departure of its Chief of Police, Brigit Clary. Chief Clary has been with the department since 2017.

She quickly rose up through the ranks, from Sergeant, to Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief and then Chief of Police. She assumed the role in 2021, and in those two years, has made great strides for the future of the department.

"I'm so grateful to have had the chance to lead the officers here at the Richland Police Department," said Chief Clary.

