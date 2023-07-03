SUV vs. Pick Up truck Road 68 and Court Street - July 3, 2023
Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now

PASCO, Wash. -- A car crash in the intersection of Road 68 and Court Street caused a truck to roll over. 

It happened on Monday just before 1 p.m. when a SUV and pick-up truck collided. The truck rolled over and hit a road sign. 