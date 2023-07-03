Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PASCO, Wash. -- A car crash in the intersection of Road 68 and Court Street caused a truck to roll over. It happened on Monday just before 1 p.m. when a SUV and pick-up truck collided. The truck rolled over and hit a road sign. Injuries to both parties involved are unknown at this time. With the near by semi truck accident that rolled over on I-182, both of these incidents are causing significant traffic in the area. This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLEVALLEYNEWSNOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pasco, Washington Pasco Tri-cities, Washington Shops At Wiregrass Car Crash Washington Court Street Pasco Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder UPDATE: Wildfire in Kennewick "mostly contained", some people without electricity due to damaged power lines WSP Trooper injured in crash near Richland Kennewick Police looking for suspect who allegedly opened fire on a truck, injuring driver Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 Latest News UPDATE: Authorities issue Level 3 (GO!) evacuations near Benton City Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 Man throwing rocks at vehicle on I-5, several vehicles damaged Firefighers have Roza Creek Fire at 75% containment, 486 acres More News