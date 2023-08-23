KENNEWICK, Wash. - When it comes to working on Capitol Hill, Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse acknowledges the weighty responsibilities and the ticking clock that accompanies them.

"It's probably the largest debate club in the country where diverging different ideas are put together and stirred up and come out with something that hopefully the majority of people can agree to," Congressman Newhouse observed.

City of Yakima plans to rezone property to allow for mental health clinic at Camp Hope
Yakima City Council's potential budget cuts put focus on vacant positions
#OperationBestFriend #2: Indiana Jones
RSD leans into social-emotional learning with CharacterStrong program expansion