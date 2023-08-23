KENNEWICK, Wash. - When it comes to working on Capitol Hill, Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse acknowledges the weighty responsibilities and the ticking clock that accompanies them.
"It's probably the largest debate club in the country where diverging different ideas are put together and stirred up and come out with something that hopefully the majority of people can agree to," Congressman Newhouse observed.
Taking a brief hiatus from his duties at the Capitol, Newhouse said he plans to travel the 4th District over the next couple of weeks, with a particular focus on rural communities.
"This is one of the best places on the planet and we need to keep it that way. Let me just say that I am honored and privileged to represent you in Washington D.C.," Newhouse expressed.
During a luncheon Wednesday, the Congressman addressed issues related to trade imbalances and the geopolitical competition between the U.S. and China.
"We're seeing a lot of theft of technology that we have seen taking place. The billions of dollars that China helps themselves to, not just in the United States but from countries all over the world," Newhouse stated, emphasizing the global impact of this challenge.
A topic that hits close to home for him is the fentanyl crisis. Newhouse was one of the key figures in establishing a Fentanyl Crisis Task Force. He hopes to make communities understand that this issue isn't restricted to just one area—it could be affecting your neighbors, your family, or anyone you care about.
"Just last year, over 100,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose. The lion's share of those drug overdoses had to do with fentanyl. I'm told that if there are 23 people who died of a drug overdose, 20 of them would have been associated with fentanyl," Newhouse explained.
The Congressman also highlighted the challenge posed by the high cost of living. He pointed out that a trip to the grocery store can lead to sticker shock, and keeping food on the table with these high prices has become tougher than ever. Newhouse stressed the need to examine the root causes of these issues.
"In the first two years of this administration, over $3 trillion was spent by the federal government spending outside of the normal appropriations process by Congress. That just fuels the inflation fire that we've been seeing. Pushing the affordability of food, housing, cars, everything out of the reach of most hardworking Americans," Newhouse said.
Addressing concerns related to energy, Newhouse affirmed his commitment to fighting to maintain the operation of dams. He said the Snake River Dam isn't going anywhere as long as he is in office.
In wrapping up, Newhouse reaffirmed his dedication to serving his district and tackling their concerns on a larger stage.
The luncheon provided a platform for members and guests of the Tri City Chamber of Commerce to gain insight into Congressman Newhouse's viewpoints on critical matters happening in Washington D.C. in the upcoming session.
