Red Cross offering $10 e-gift to those who donate blood
Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now
Aug 8, 2023

REGIONAL -- The American Red Cross will be offering a $10 e-gift cards for a movie to everyone who donates in the month of August. With a drop in blood donations over summer, hospital shelves are bare. The Red Cross needs donors to stock hospital shelves with lifesaving blood products and to keep the national blood supply from shortage levels.