Nationwide, school districts have been dealing with a bus driver shortage. It’s no different locally. Drivers of all kinds are in high demand, just about everywhere. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/psd-experiences-bus-driver-shortage-amid-nationwide-call-for-drivers/article_1540a9ec-428c-11ee-9d5a-f3a4bf80975e.html

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

PASCO, Wash. — Nationwide, school districts have been dealing with a bus driver shortage. It’s no different locally. Drivers of all kinds are in high demand, just about everywhere.

According to Dan Gottschalk, the Pasco School District Manager of Transportation, competition for professional drivers has gone up considerably, and has only gotten worse over the years.

PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers