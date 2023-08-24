PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers

PASCO, Wash. — Nationwide, school districts have been dealing with a bus driver shortage. It’s no different locally. Drivers of all kinds are in high demand, just about everywhere.
According to Dan Gottschalk, the Pasco School District Manager of Transportation, competition for professional drivers has gone up considerably, and has only gotten worse over the years.
He said they have 116 bus drivers at the Pasco School District, but could employ 150 for their fleet of PSD buses, especially as Pasco continues to grow. There’s a total of 187 school buses, and a white van fleet of seven.
Gottschalk said the requirements are simple:
You need to have had a driver's license for just five years, pass a driver's background check and have a good driving abstract, which means less than three moving violations in the past five years.
“But I think above all else is that you want to work with kids and enjoy working with kids. That's what's really important but working here in Pasco. If you want job security, if you can be flexible and learn, this is really a good place to come,” said Gottschalk.
Gottschalk explained that the Pasco School District is working hard to get enough drivers, and while the country experiences this bus driver shortage, he wants parents to have patience while drivers are running extra routes and working extra hours, doing their best to pick kids up and drop them off on time.
“We're continually hiring non-stop, maybe you want to come in and drive a school bus. You love kids, you want to drive a school bus when you come see us, and we'll get you going. But it's kind of a national thing, and we know it's tough on parents and we get calls all the time, but we're doing our best and we want to fill up the ranks as fast as we can,” assured Gottschalk.