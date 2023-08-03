Benton and Franklin Counties, WASH. — An effort is underway to create a recovery center to aid individuals facing crises, particularly in mental health and substance use. The contracted provider for this service is Comprehensive Healthcare, a Yakima-based healthcare organization that has locations in Pasco and Walla Walla.
BJ Olson, Chair of the Benton-Franklin Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, sheds light on the urgency of the situation. He said many people in crisis find themselves in unfit settings like emergency rooms, jails or even with no assistance at all. This frustrating cycle can lead to no real solution.
Olson explains, "Our goal is to reduce the inappropriate use of these inadequate services. We also want to keep people out of jail, which is not the right place for them. Instead, they should get the help they need to recover."
Olson emphasized the lack of crisis services in the Tri-Cities area, especially for mental health and substance use issues. The recovery center aims to offer not just a physical haven, but also the necessary services to help people navigate through their challenges. It will also aid them in getting other community resources for ongoing recovery.
One location for the proposed recovery center will be situated at 10 Bruneau St., and the other is at Auburn and 10th, both in Kennewick. According to Glenn Vaagen, the Communications Coordinator with Benton County, both buildings will be used as the recovery center, as different campuses with different focuses. Currently, an architectural evaluation is ongoing to ensure the Bruneau St. facility aligns with the envisioned services. This marks the start of a design process tailored to meet specific service needs.
Negotiations with Comprehensive Healthcare continue to determine the nature and extent of services. These talks are critical to shape the recovery center's offerings and make them suitable for the community's needs.
Olson acknowledges that while the timeline for the center's launch is ambitious – ranging from 12 to 24 months – he's optimistic about resources becoming available within that span.
The Benton-Franklin Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, comprised of 17 voting members, brings together representatives from law enforcement, emergency medical services, mental health, substance use treatment providers, and community members. They provide insights to commissioners for the ultimate decisions and advise the management of the allocation of the 0.1% sales tax increase in the counties for mental health services, substance use dependency services, and therapeutic courts.