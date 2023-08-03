The effort to create a recovery center for Benton and Franklin Counties continues, with a provider chosen to supply the services. Comprehensive Healthcare, a Yakima-based healthcare organization with a location in Pasco, won the contract. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/provider-chosen-for-new-benton-and-franklin-counties-recovery-center/article_2a1aff5c-3210-11ee-b6f1-7717b895207e.html

Benton and Franklin Counties, WASH. — An effort is underway to create a recovery center to aid individuals facing crises, particularly in mental health and substance use. The contracted provider for this service is Comprehensive Healthcare, a Yakima-based healthcare organization that has locations in Pasco and Walla Walla.

BJ Olson, Chair of the Benton-Franklin Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, sheds light on the urgency of the situation. He said many people in crisis find themselves in unfit settings like emergency rooms, jails or even with no assistance at all. This frustrating cycle can lead to no real solution.

Benton and Franklin Counties, WASH. — An effort is underway to create a recovery center to aid individuals facing crises, particularly in mental health and substance use. The contracted provider for this service is Comprehensive Healthcare, a Yakima-based healthcare organization that has locations in Pasco and Walla Walla.

