Prescott School District brings back agriculture program

PRESCOTT, Wash. — The Prescott School District in Walla Walla County has been missing its agricultural program for years now. When its newest superintendent began three years ago, it was his goal to start it back up again. According to Superintendent Justin Bradford, almost every small school district in Eastern Washington has some kind of agriculture program, but at the Prescott School District, there hadn’t been one in a while. Surrounded by farmland in Prescott, he wanted to change that.
"I can't imagine living in the middle of wheat fields and vineyards and orchards and not having an ag program, where we're not doing our students a service," said Superintendent Bradford.
There are only about 250 students in the whole P-12 Prescott School District, and according to Bradford, many students come from families who work at surrounding farms, from Prescott to Vista Hermosa, about 20 miles west. Bradford also said the district has a 92% poverty rate amongst families. Noting the need for an agriculture program in the district, he worked to put the money together, finding funding dollars and finding the right person for the job.
"We put about almost a half a million dollars towards rebuilding our ag program," said Bradford. That half-million dollars came mostly from federal stimulus dollars, or ESSER funds, and other ag grants, has taken the form of many moving pieces, and much that’s still to come.
That’s where the new ag teacher, Nate Keiffer, came in, to put those pieces together. Keiffer will act as the new FFA chapter advisor, and the teacher for numerous agriculture classes. This involves welding, metals, and woodworking classes to start out.
Keiffer was hired in 2022, and was only tasked with one job at the time: create an agricultural program. According to the superintendent, while there were a handful of people who interviewed for the agriculture instructor job, only one person understood the vision.
“Most of them thought it sounded too good to be true. ‘Well, you're gonna give me a lot of money and I don't have to teach for a year and I have to just create and go,’ Yeah! And he's the only one that came in with a plan. He's the only one that came in with a vision,” explained Bradford.
The first thing the superintendent wanted to do to get students interested in agriculture was to put something in their hands.
"If you're going to grow plants as their first thing, they're not going to want to stick with it. That'll come in time. But the first thing I want them to do is to be able to build, so welding, metals, woods," Bradford said.
The agriculture building, just across from the school campus, has been sitting empty for more than a decade. Having been built in the late 1940s, it needed some TLC. The electrical needed to be replaced, along with interior modernizations and new windows and doors. The ag building has all new welding booths with new equipment, and more is on the way.
More projects include work on the raised bed garden, regenerative farming fields, barns and animals, a small orchard, vineyard and wheat plots.
"At this level, I don't know very many other programs or chapters that have started basically from scratch with the availability that we have. So, we can be extremely diverse in our instruction, and then compound that with some outdoor learning experiences," explained Nate Keiffer.
The perfect land, and the perfect opportunity to give students what they’re wanting to learn.
There are also opportunities in agriculture that aren’t just farming. Bradford wanted to show them all sides of agriculture, from business to labor, to animal science.
Right now, the plan is for the curriculum to start in the 8th grade, and last until graduation, but there will also be opportunities for agriculture-based learning for the younger grades as well.
While the program is being built from scratch, they have high hopes that it’ll hit the ground running, and be the educational resource the Prescott Tigers are needing.
"We have quite the opportunity here that a lot of other programs don't, and it's I don't know if it was great planning or just sheer luck, but we're trying to make the best of it," Keiffer said.
Because of the new agriculture program, the school year for Prescott School District students is also starting a bit later. According to Bradford, the school-year will now start after Labor Day, to accommodate students taking animals to the regional fair.