PRESCOTT, Wash. — The Prescott School District in Walla Walla County has been missing its agricultural program for years now. When its newest superintendent began three years ago, it was his goal to start it back up again. According to Superintendent Justin Bradford, almost every small school district in Eastern Washington has some kind of agriculture program, but at the Prescott School District, there hadn’t been one in a while. Surrounded by farmland in Prescott, he wanted to change that.

"I can't imagine living in the middle of wheat fields and vineyards and orchards and not having an ag program, where we're not doing our students a service," said Superintendent Bradford.

Prescott School District brings back agriculture program